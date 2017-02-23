Weymouth: Police Department Taking Strides to Combat Addiction

In Weymouth, the police department is working to combat substance abuse and addiction in the community.

At the Fogg Library in Weymouth, members of the Community Outreach Division held a presentation on substance abuse in adolescents, and gave tips to prevent it for parents and guardians.

It’s just one of the many ongoing programs in the department.

“Chief Richard Grimes is a strong supporter of community outreach,” said Sergeant James St. Croix.

Last year, St. Croix said Weymouth had 220 overdoses and 38 deaths.

“I say that those are numbers, but those are really families that are affected. Addiction and substance abuse doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor. It doesn’t care where you’re from. That’s why it’s important that communities have programs, and that people actually know that we have programs out there to help out community.”

Programs include awareness nights, Weymouth Emergency Services Day, the Weymouth Junior Police Academy, Law Enforcement Awareness Day, and Coffee with a Cop.

But for Weymouth Police, it doesn’t end there.

Officer Jen Pompeo of the Community Outreach Division said that after they respond to an overdose, they provide the victim and families with resources to get help.

“If they live in town, we’re going to go with a packet, and in that packet is going to have information on how to locate a detox. If a family member wants to get help and support from other parents or family members who have people suffering from addiction, they can go to places like Learn to Cope.”

In a partnership with South Shore Hospital, the police department can supply Naloxone (Narcan) to people and give training on how to use it.

“The first thing you need to do, if you find someone who is overdosing, is call 911. Then we’re going to give you a list of steps of things you should do,” said police officer Jen Pompeo. “We’re going to provide you with Narcan, thanks to South Shore Hospital and their great partnership with the Weymouth Police Department, because we’re trying to build bridges in the community.”

Also in Weymouth, the police department has a kiosk — open 24 hours — at their station on 140 Winter Street for those who want to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

“Limiting accessibility is key to keeping prescription drugs out of the hands of children,” said St. Croix.

The Weymouth Police will continue their series on substance abuse and addiction in adolescents on Wednesday, March 15, at the Abigail Adams Middle School.

Near the end of his presentation on Wednesday, St. Croix pulled out a few normal-looking objects from a duffel bag. A water bottle, a Coke can, and an iced tea can.

But with a quick twist, it was revealed each object was intricately hollowed out, and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

Some of the objects were part of a drug bust in town.

With signs of substance abuse even in plain sight, St. Croix said it’s important for people to be aware.

“The worst thing someone can do is do nothing,” he said. “As a community we have to provide resources because [addiction] has impacted so many people, directly or indirectly.”

A packet with information on treatment programs and support services are available at the Weymouth Police Department.

