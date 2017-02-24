Weymouth: Proposed Compressor Station Causes Concern

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on February 24, 2017Posted in: Local News

The North Weymouth Civic Association is raising their voices and funds to stop a compressor station from being built in North Weymouth.

Compressor stations are usually built in rural areas, but Spectra Energy Corporation has proposed the compressor station be built next to the Fore River Bridge in North Weymouth, a densely populated area.

A member of the Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station, Alice Arena, says that in addition to the obvious health and safety risks, there are going to be long-term environmental issues.

On January 25th the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, issued a certificate of public convenience and necessity to Spectra Energy allowing new construction, including the Weymouth site, be included in the Atlantic Bridge Project.

The NWCA has donated $2,000 of its proceeds from the meat raffle they hold on Saturday evenings to the Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station to help with the legal fees.

 

 

 

About Amy Leonard

Amy Leonard grew up in Carver and always had a passion for radio. She studied radio production at New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island, then moved to Martha's Vineyard where she worked as a DJ at WVVY producing the midday show called PB and Jams. She has since then camped across the country to California but has made her way back to the only home she knows, the South Shore.