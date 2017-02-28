Weymouth: S.S. Christian Academy’s 2,000-Point Scorer Luke Dagley Leads Warriors Into MIAA Tournament (Audio Report)

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on February 28, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Luke Dagley, a senior at South Shore Christian Academy in Weymouth, joins a list of only 67 players in Massachusetts history to score 2,000 points in their high school basketball career.

WATD’s Brendan Connelly has more in this audio report:

-12

-5

-7

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.