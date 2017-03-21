Amherst: UMass Men’s Basketball Finds New Head Coach (Audio Report)

It did not take long for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst to find their next Men’s basketball coach following the firing of longtime coach Derek Kellogg earlier this month after the team was eliminated from A-10 tournament.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced the hiring of Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey earlier Tuesday afternoon.

WATD’s Brendan Connelly files this audio report:

