Amherst: Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey Backs Out of UMass Basketball Head Coaching Job

Pat Kelsey’s saga at the University of Massachusetts Amherst was short-lived.

Just two days removed from accepting the head coaching job of the UMass Men’s Basketball Team after the firing of former head coach Derek Kellogg, the 41-year-old backed out of the position — just minutes before his scheduled introductory press conference.

A source told ESPN that the longtime Winthrop coach had a change of heart and would not be coaching the Minutemen.

“I understand that for [Kelsey] it was personal.” UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said. “The only thing I asked him was if there was anything we could do. If it was any part about UMass and he said that it was not. And once I discovered that, then I thought it was best for us to move in different directions.”

UMass announced Kelsey’s hiring on Tuesday afternoon, and was scheduled to introduce the coach Thursday at 4:00 PM. About twenty minutes prior, a team spokesperson addressed those in attendance at the J.F.K. Champions Center that the conference had been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Kelsey could not be reached for comment.

As for UMass, the search for Derek Kellogg’s successor is back on.

“At the end of the day, this is on me,” Umass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said. “And I am going to go out and endeavor to find a great leader for us. And I hope that [the fans] have faith in the things that we’ve done in my two years here that we’re going to be able to do that. Because this university, this commonwealth and our fan base deserve nothing but the best. And we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

Former coach Derek Kellogg took home a $1.06 million salary in 2016, and was the highest-paid state employee last year.

