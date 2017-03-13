Barnstable: Woman Seriously Injured in Bulldog Attack Outside Home

Authorities say a woman suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by her son’s American bulldog outside her Barnstable home.

Barnstable fire officials say a neighbor reported a dog attack at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday. Sgt. Thomas Twomey says officers arrived and found 61-year-old Ramona Bouvier lying on the front lawn with dog bite marks on her left leg and right arm.

The woman was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with severe injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Authorities say it’s unknown what caused the dog to attack the woman. The dog was put into the custody of Barnstable Animal Control and the Barnstable Natural Resources department.

- A.P. News

