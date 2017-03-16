Boston: AG Healey Hails Ruling Putting Trump Travel Ban on Hold

Attorney General Maura Healey is hailing a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii that put President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on hold.

The Massachusetts Democrat called the ruling “a victory for the rule of law.”

Wednesday’s ruling followed arguments that the executive order discriminates on the basis of nationality. The ban targets people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

It’s the second time a federal judge has rejected a travel ban proposed by Trump.

Healey last week joined a lawsuit filed in Washington state that also seeks to block the travel ban.

Healey said her office also supported Hawaii’s lawsuit to protect Massachusetts residents, the state’s economic vitality, and its basic values.

Immediately after the ruling was announced, Healey tweeted out “Rule of law: 2. Trump: 0.”

