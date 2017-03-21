Boston Bulldogs Running Club: Common Ground on March 16, 2017

Coach Mike Ferullo, Meaghan and Sean of Boston Bulldogs Running Club, a co-ed nonprofit running club founded to support those battling addiction and in recovery, and those who have been affected by addiction and their supporters, discuss topics including how exercise, physical well-being and community are key components to recovery:
Click here to play/stream on mobile device
Common Ground is 95.9-FM WATD’s weekly program that deals with substance abuse and recovery.
Live every Thursday night from 8-9 PM. Call in at 781-837-4900 during the show.
Click here for more archived episodes and more info on Common Ground
Advertising