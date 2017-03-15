Boston: Deal Reached to Save Boston’s Iconic Citgo Sign

A deal has been hammered out to save Boston’s iconic Citgo sign.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that an agreement was reached between Citgo and the new owners of the building where the 3,600-square-foot sign is installed in Kenmore Square.

Walsh said he was “delighted that both sides were able to agree on terms that will allow the sign to stay where it is.”

A Citgo sign has been part of Boston’s skyline since 1940. The current sign dates to 1965, and is visible over the famed left field wall at nearby Fenway Park.

The sign is dominated by a large red triangle set against a white background over the company name spelled out in blue letters.

It is particularly noticeable at night, when it lights up on the skyline.

- A.P. News

