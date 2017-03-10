Boston: Gay Veterans Group Refuses to Drop Rainbow Flag

The leader of the group of gay veterans barred from marching in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade says it’s infuriating that the decision was based on the rainbow flag.

OutVets’ executive director, Bryan Bishop, told The Associated Press on Friday that the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council said the group could participate in the March 19 parade if they did not display the rainbow — a symbol of gay pride and solidarity.

OutVets has the rainbow on its banner and jackets.

Bishop said no. The group has carried the rainbow banner the past two years with no problems.

He says the parade organizers are diminishing the contributions and sacrifices of gay veterans.

- A.P. News

