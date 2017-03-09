Boston: Gov. Baker Has No Plans to Extend T’s Privatization Powers

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on March 9, 2017Posted in: Local News

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he has no plans to seek an extension of a law that gave Boston’s transit system more power to privatize certain operations.

In 2015, the Legislature approved a three-year exemption for the financially-strapped Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority from state rules that curb outsourcing by state government agencies.

Since then, the MBTA has moved to privatize its cash operations and warehouse, and recently asked for bids from private firms to take over bus maintenance. The T says the moves will save millions of dollars.

Baker, who pushed for the exemption from the anti-privatization law, said Wednesday he doesn’t anticipate asking lawmakers to extend it beyond next year.

Several top Democrats had indicated they were unlikely to approve an extension even if one was requested.

- A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.