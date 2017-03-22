Boston: MA Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers Rally Behind Bill on Beacon Hill (Audio)

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on March 22, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers is starting to advocate for their 2017 legislative agenda.

Association Lead Coordinator Sathya Mandjiny says that her group brought over 700 people to Beacon Hill yesterday.

Mandjiny says that social workers are a vital resource for citizens and the state.

This year, the association’s main legislative priority is passing a bill that forgives the loans of social workers that are working in under served areas.

 

Advertising

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.