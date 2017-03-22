Boston: MA Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers Rally Behind Bill on Beacon Hill (Audio)

The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers is starting to advocate for their 2017 legislative agenda.
Association Lead Coordinator Sathya Mandjiny says that her group brought over 700 people to Beacon Hill yesterday.
Mandjiny says that social workers are a vital resource for citizens and the state.
This year, the association’s main legislative priority is passing a bill that forgives the loans of social workers that are working in under served areas.
