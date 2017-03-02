Boston: Massachusetts AG Urges US House Chairman to Pull Subpoena

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is urging Republican Congressman Lamar Smith to withdraw his committee’s subpoena for documents related to her Exxon Mobil investigation.

Healey sent a 10-page letter to Smith Wednesday arguing the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology has no authority over her probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled Massachusetts consumers and investors about the impact of burning fossil fuels on the environment and the impact of climate change on the company’s business.

The company sued Healey and fellow Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of New York, calling their investigation politically motivated.

Healey said Smith has used his platform as chairman to engage in what she called “improper attempts to derail” a valid investigation. She said no congressional committee has ever subpoenaed a sitting state Attorney General.

-A.P.News

Advertising