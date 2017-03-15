Boston: Massachusetts Leaders Meet with the Irish Prime Minister (Audio)

Geoffrey Morrissey
The Taoiseach of Ireland, Enda Kenny will visit with President Trump in Washington on Thursday.

Earlier this week the Irish Prime Minister was able to meet with leaders in Massachusetts, like Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Our Own Geoffrey Morrissey has this:

