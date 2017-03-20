Boston: Notre Dame Hingham Girls’ Ice Hockey Team Wins D2 Title

For the second straight year, the Notre Dame Academy of Hingham girls’ ice hockey team won the Division 2 MIAA state championship.

Katie Pyne, a freshman from Cohasset scored three goals in the third period and Kingston freshman Skylar Irving scored twice as the Cougars won, 5-2 over Canton at TD Garden.

Pyne scored 11 goals in four tournament games this postseason.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” said Pyne. “I had no idea we could do it at the beginning of the season. We just really connected and worked so hard during the season. It’s just to have the outcome we wanted.”

The Cougars finish unbeaten with a 22-0-1 record, despite losing eight seniors from last year’s championship team. Their only tie this season was to Division 1 finalist, Needham.

Coming into the season, coach Jean-Yves Roy knew he had talent. Pyne, Irving, and freshman goalie Erin Murray (seven shutouts) have been among the younger core.

But had no idea how it would all mesh together.

“I think our returning group, our leaders did a great job leading the way with the new girls,” said Roy. “The new girls adapted really quick and we found the chemistry really early in the season, and we just rolled on, all season long.”

Junior captain defenders Emma Duffey, Jillian Lyons, and Meredith Stewart helped the team of 16 underclassmen adjust to the strict defense-first system.

“It’s so refreshing to know that we won it again and we worked our hardest to get to this spot,” said Duffey. “We worked really well together as a team.”

“We work all year for this,” said Lyons. “This is our goal, to be here again. So it was really great to come in with such a new team and have a great game today.”

Sophomore Lauren Fitzpatrick and junior Andrea McNeil scored for Canton. Junior Canton goalie Colleen Kelleher had 25 saves in net.

