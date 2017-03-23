Boston: ‘Nun on the Bus’ Discusses Lobbying Work at Harvard Law, Boston College

Sister Simone Campbell, the “Nun on the Bus” who vigorously lobbied for the passing of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, is not mincing words when it comes to the Republican replacement to Obamacare.

“The American Health Care Act is probably one of the biggest problem legislation that’s come up in a long time; it’s about politics, it’s not about the people,” said Sister Campbell, who on Wednesday, spoke at both Harvard Law and Boston College about lobbying work.

“And my objection to the bill is that it’s just payback for Obamacare. Speaker Ryan? He just wants the political gain.”

She says that she does not support the new bill because she believes the bill will only improve life for insurance companies and the wealthiest 1% of Americans.

Sister Campbell maintains that Obamacare could be fixed if subsidies were distributed more efficiently, there was more oversight of insurance companies, and medical providers in rural areas.

Ultimately, Sister Campbell says that insurance companies have only one responsibility.

“As a common good, they need to provide the best insurance possible to our people at the most reasonable price without gouging them and without hyperinflated costs for administration and salaries — that kind of thing,” said Sister Campbell.

Later today, on the 7-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act becoming law, the Republican led-House of Representatives were set to vote on whether or not the law should be repealed. That vote has been delayed.

Listen to the full interview below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Sister-Simone-Campbell-Interview-.mp3

