Boston: Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 93 North

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on March 1, 2017Posted in: Local News

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston, causing major traffic backups during the morning commute.

State transportation officials say the pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the Southeast Expressway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The right two lanes of the highway were closed between Columbia Road and Andrew Square during the investigation, but all lanes were reopened at about 7:30.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The pedestrian’s name hasn’t been made public.

 

-A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.