Boston: Question 4 Writers Strongly Against Re-Writing of Legal Pot Law (Audio Report)

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on March 15, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The group responsible for the language around Question 4, the voter-passed ballot initiative that made recreational marijuana legal in Massachusetts, is weary of the state legislature changing the wording of the referendum.

WATD’s Geoffrey Morrissey files this audio report:

