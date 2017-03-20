Boston: Scituate Boys Hockey Comes Up Just Short in State Final (Audio Report)

The Scituate Sailors rallied but fell to Lowell Catholic 5-4 in the Division 2 final on Sunday.
WATD’s Brendan Connelly was there, broadcasting the game live on WATD from the TD Garden along side Ben Rabinovitz and Lenny Coppenrath (not pictured).
He files this audio report:
Photos by WATD’s Lenny Rowe:
Senior Scituate defender Matt Loud (18) looks up at the Scituate crowd before taking to the ice in the Div. 2 state championship.
Scituate senior defender Ryan Loftus (21) consoles his teammate following his team’s loss to Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.
Scituate freshman Mike Norton, senior captain Matt Loud, and sophomore David Murray with the Div. 2 state finalist trophy.
Scituate players in dismay after losing to Lowell Catholic with a minute to go in the Div. 2 state championship.
Scituate players in the immediate aftermath following their loss to Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.
Scituate fans were in full force at TD Garden to support the boys’ ice hockey team in its Div. 2 state championship.
Scituate fans dressed in blue at TD Garden to support the boys’ ice hockey team in its Div. 2 state championship.
Scituate sophomore Mike Nisbet (24) high-fives a fan on his way out the tunnel at TD Garden.
Scituate players celebrate their opening goal against Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.
Scitate senior defender Tommy Marhoffer (5) goes to block a shot in the Div. 2 state championship at TD Garden.
