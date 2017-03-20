Boston: Scituate Boys Hockey Comes Up Just Short in State Final (Audio Report)

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on March 20, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

IMG_2948

The Scituate Sailors rallied but fell to Lowell Catholic 5-4 in the Division 2 final on Sunday.

WATD’s Brendan Connelly was there, broadcasting the game live on WATD from the TD Garden along side Ben Rabinovitz and Lenny Coppenrath (not pictured).

He files this audio report:

Photos by WATD’s Lenny Rowe:

Senior Scituate defender Matt Loud (18) looks up at the Scituate crowd before taking to the ice in the Div. 2 state championship.

Senior Scituate defender Matt Loud (18) looks up at the Scituate crowd before taking to the ice in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate senior defender Ryan Loftus (21) consoles his teammate following his team's loss to Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate senior defender Ryan Loftus (21) consoles his teammate following his team’s loss to Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate freshman Mike Norton, senior captain Matt Loud, and sophomore David Murray with the Div. 2 state finalist trophy.

Scituate freshman Mike Norton, senior captain Matt Loud, and sophomore David Murray with the Div. 2 state finalist trophy.

Scituate players in dismay after losing to Lowell Catholic with a minute to go in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate players in dismay after losing to Lowell Catholic with a minute to go in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate players in the immediate aftermath following their loss to Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate players in the immediate aftermath following their loss to Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate fans were in full force at TD Garden to support the boys' ice hockey team in its Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate fans were in full force at TD Garden to support the boys’ ice hockey team in its Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate fans dressed in blue at TD Garden to support the boys' ice hockey team in its Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate fans dressed in blue at TD Garden to support the boys’ ice hockey team in its Div. 2 state championship.

IMG_3097

Scituate sophomore Mike Nisbet (24) high-fives a fan on his way out the tunnel at TD Garden.

Scituate sophomore Mike Nisbet (24) high-fives a fan on his way out the tunnel at TD Garden.

IMG_3080 IMG_3078 IMG_3069 IMG_3061 IMG_3046 IMG_3037 IMG_3006

Scituate players celebrate their opening goal against Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.

Scituate players celebrate their opening goal against Lowell Catholic in the Div. 2 state championship.

IMG_2987 IMG_2982 IMG_2975

Scitate senior defender Tommy Marhoffer (5) goes to block a shot in the Div. 2 state championship at TD Garden.

Scitate senior defender Tommy Marhoffer (5) goes to block a shot in the Div. 2 state championship at TD Garden.

IMG_2966 IMG_2957 IMG_2955

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.