Boston: Scituate Boys Hockey Comes Up Just Short in State Final (Audio Report)

The Scituate Sailors rallied but fell to Lowell Catholic 5-4 in the Division 2 final on Sunday.

WATD’s Brendan Connelly was there, broadcasting the game live on WATD from the TD Garden along side Ben Rabinovitz and Lenny Coppenrath (not pictured).

He files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Scituate-Hockey-Championship-Feature.mp3

Photos by WATD’s Lenny Rowe:

Advertising