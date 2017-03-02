Boston: Sen. Warren Calls for Sessions to Resign, Independent Probe

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on March 2, 2017Posted in: Local News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign and is calling for an independent special prosecutor to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election. 

The Massachusetts senator, who has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, reacted in a series of tweets to reports that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador during the presidential campaign.

The White House says Sessions met with the diplomat in his capacity as a then-U.S. senator, not a Trump campaign adviser.

In one tweet, Warren said Sessions should never have been confirmed by the Senate in the first place and should resign.

In another, the Democrat said the controversy surrounding Sessions was “not fake news,” but rather a serious threat to national security.

-A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.