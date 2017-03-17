Bourne: One Killed In Monument Beach Fire

– Posted on March 17, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Bourne Police Department Facebook Page
One person has been killed following a Friday afternoon fire in Bourne.
Police say that at around 3:45 p.m. they received a report of structure fire at 10 Alona Ave in the Monument Beach section of the town.
Crews arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Police say a deceased female was found inside the home, her name hasn’t been released.
Crews from Bourne and other area fire departments responded to the fire and remain on scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.