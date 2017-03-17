Bourne: One Killed In Monument Beach Fire

One person has been killed following a Friday afternoon fire in Bourne.

Police say that at around 3:45 p.m. they received a report of structure fire at 10 Alona Ave in the Monument Beach section of the town.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Police say a deceased female was found inside the home, her name hasn’t been released.

Crews from Bourne and other area fire departments responded to the fire and remain on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

