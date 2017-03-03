Braintree: Two Men Arrested in Connection with Series of Vehicle Break-Ins

Braintree Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of vehicle breaks.

Police say the two men, Morgado Viega of Dorchester and Bernardino Goncalves of Weymouth, were arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday following a brief foot chase and K-9 deployment.

Later that afternoon, officers found a stolen motor vehicle on Skyline Dr. which had items inside that matched items that were reported stolen in the breaks.

Viega and Goncalves were charged with B&E Nighttime for Felony.

The breaks took place on the 100 block of Elm St., 41 Independence Ave., and Skyline Dr. and police say they still have property which has not been identified.

Anyone who had a vehicle which was broken into is being asked to contact Braintree Police.

Police say the targeted vehicles were left unlocked overnight, and they are asking the public to make sure their vehicles are secured.

