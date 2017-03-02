Bridgewater: Solar Powered Transportation Pods

The Town of Bridgewater may be getting a technologically advanced transportation system.

TransitX is a 100% solar powered and fully automated transportation network that uses 6 foot oblong pods that are attached to a track from above.

Bridgewater Chairman of the Master Plan committee, Carlton Hunt, explains:

“The TransitX is a new concept in moving people in a fast car-free perspective. It requires pods that can carry up to 4-5 people. So what the idea is is to suspend these pods, which are individually driven by electrical motors and the idea is to put them on a rail system that is at least 14 feet above street level. In the Bridgewater proposal, the pods would go out from rt.24 to rt. 104, non-stop in probably about 5 minutes,” said Hunt.

Hunt says the pods travel 45 miles per hour and are handicap accessible as well as larger pods that are designed to carry up to 800 pounds of commercial goods.

These pods don’t run on a schedule, but instead can be ordered through a cell phone app or Kiosk.

“It’s an on-call system, you can use your modern apps on your cell phone or there is a key pad (onsite) and you can ask a pod to come and the design concept is that it would be there in less than two minutes,” said Hunt.

TransitX is a privately owned company, which is looking for a town to sign on to be the first ones to use this technology.

Cities and towns can now apply to begin service in 2019. Installation is fast and non-disruptive to neighborhoods. Their first pilot program in Boston will be ready in 2018.

For more information you can go to TransitX.com

