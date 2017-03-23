Brockton: DA’s Office on the Move

By
Christine James
Posted on March 23, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is on the move, literally. They are moving down the street to their new location at 166 Main Street in Brockton.

WATD’s Christine James spoke with DA Tim Cruz about the consolidation of several offices into one location and what that means for his office and the city of Brockton:

 

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."