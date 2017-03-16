Brockton: Heavy Rain, Secondary Cables Causes Manhole Explosion

City officials are blaming the wet weather for triggering Tuesday night’s manhole cover explosion in downtown Brockton. Brockton Fire Chief Mike Sullivan explains.

“We believe it possibly had something to do with the heavy amounts of water and rain that we received that seeped into this manhole exasperated the smoke condition and the explosion.”

The explosion was reported around 11 pm at the intersection of Montello and Court Streets. This is the third time in two years that manhole explosions have occurred in the downtown area.

National Grid has identified what’s causing the explosions and has been working to resolve the problem.

“National Grid is aggressively getting rid of these secondary cables, which is causing the problem,” Sullivan said. “They’ve determined that there’s about 140 manholes in the downtown area that had these secondary cables in them and as of today, out of that 140 about 110 have been taken care of. so as of yesterday they were down to about 30 and unfortunately it was one of those 30 that was affected.”

National Grid has told Brockton officials that crews are scheduled to complete repairs in the remaining thirty manholes in the next couple of weeks.

