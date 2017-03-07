Brockton: Police Release Sketch of Person of Interest in Violent Rapes, Two Murders

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has released a sketch of a man being sought in connection with three violent rapes and two homicides that took place in the Brockton area within the last two years.

The DA’s Office says the sketch was generated using state-of-the-art DNA Phenotyping, along with information uncovered during the investigation.

While investigators are utilizing all the forensic resources available, Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter says they still need the public’s help.

The three rapes took place in October 2013, November 2013 and January 2014 and the bodies of two women were found in a wooded area along North Quincy Street in Brockton.

The two women were identified as 20-year-old Ashley Mylett and 50-year-old Linda Schufeldt.

Police believe the person responsible for the rapes is “directly linked” to the two deaths.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Brockton Police at 508-894-2584.

