Canton: Blue Hills Wrapping Up Its Season On Top

Spring officially began this week but ski and snowboard season continues.

At the Blue Hills Ski Area General Manager Vero Piacentini tells WATD News they plan to end the season around the first of April, wrapping up a season that saw a 15% increase in business over the previous year.

“Business was very good actually. It was good in the fact that last year was a poor snow season and we did better than last year, so we’re up,” said Piacentini.

Among those taking advantage of the prolonged winter sports season was Curry College Freshman Joseph Meyer who came down with some friends to snowboard while there was still some snow on the ground.

“There is still snow left and we wanted to go snowboarding, so we came down to check it out,” said Meyer.

Piacentini says that a large part of this year’s success is due to a heavy investment in snow making equipment that allowed skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes during a very challenging winter.

