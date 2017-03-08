Carver: Man Cited for Defective Brakes After Car Crash

A man had to be pulled from his garbage truck following a Wednesday morning rollover crash.

Carver Police say that shortly before 5 a.m. officers came upon an accident scene on Main St. at the intersection with S. Meadow Rd.

Police say the 2012 Mack trash truck was traveling on S. Meadow Rd. when it struck a guard rail, causing the truck to roll over.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Devito of Somerset, was trapped in the cab and was able to escape, with help from police, by smashing out the windshield.

Devito was checked out by EMS personnel on scene but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

S. Meadow Rd. was closed for an hour while the vehicle was being removed.

An investigation of the crash was conducted by Carver Police and the Massachusetts State Police Truck Team.

Police say Devito will be cited by State Police for defective brakes.

