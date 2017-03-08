Carver: Man Cited for Defective Brakes After Car Crash

– Posted on March 8, 2017Posted in: Local News
A man had to be pulled from his garbage truck following a Wednesday morning rollover crash.
Carver Police say that shortly before 5 a.m. officers came upon an accident scene on Main St. at the intersection with S. Meadow Rd.
Police say the 2012 Mack trash truck was traveling on S. Meadow Rd. when it struck a guard rail, causing the truck to roll over.
The driver, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Devito of Somerset, was trapped in the cab and was able to escape, with help from police, by smashing out the windshield.
Devito was checked out by EMS personnel on scene but wasn’t taken to the hospital.
S. Meadow Rd. was closed for an hour while the vehicle was being removed.
An investigation of the crash was conducted by Carver Police and the Massachusetts State Police Truck Team.
Police say Devito will be cited by State Police for defective brakes.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.