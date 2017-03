On Sunday night Carver Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 113 South Meadow Road.

Police found a black Toyota Camry had struck a utility pole sustaining heavy front-end damage.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Carver and her 5-year-old female passengers were both transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver was cited for three motor vehicle violations.

Eversource had to replace the utility pole.

