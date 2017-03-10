Duxbury: 43 Articles on Saturday’s Town Meeting Warrant

Duxbury will be holding its Annual Town Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Saturday.

With 43 articles on the Annual Town Meeting Warrant, and 16 articles on the Special Town Meeting Warrant, Town Manager Rene Read tells WATD News a great deal of attention will be given to articles focusing on issues including budgets, zoning, and the Percy Walker Pool.

However, he says one article stands out above the rest in terms of interest from residents.

“Without question the single largest issue we are going to be facing is the proposed amendment to the zoning by-laws, relative to the former Battelle property. There was an article that was submitted as a citizens petition to create what is called a waterfront village overlay district to allow development on the former Battelle property,” said Read.

Given the high level of interest this, and many other articles are generating, Read says it is likely Town Meeting will continue into next week.

The Annual Town Meeting begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Duxbury Performing Arts Center at 73 Alden St.

Advertising