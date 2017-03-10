Duxbury: 43 Articles on Saturday’s Town Meeting Warrant

– Posted on March 10, 2017Posted in: Local News
Duxbury will be holding its Annual Town Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Saturday.
With 43 articles on the Annual Town Meeting Warrant, and 16 articles on the Special Town Meeting Warrant, Town Manager Rene Read tells WATD News a great deal of attention will be given to articles focusing on issues including budgets, zoning, and the Percy Walker Pool.
However, he says one article stands out above the rest in terms of interest from residents.
“Without question the single largest issue we are going to be facing is the proposed amendment to the zoning by-laws, relative to the former Battelle property. There was an article that was submitted as a citizens petition to create what is called a waterfront village overlay district to allow development on the former Battelle property,” said Read.
Given the high level of interest this, and many other articles are generating, Read says it is likely Town Meeting will continue into next week.
The Annual Town Meeting begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Duxbury Performing Arts Center at 73 Alden St.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.