Duxbury: ‘Fake News’ Discussion at Free Library on Saturday, March 18

By
Christine James
Posted on March 15, 2017Posted in: Local News

Fake News! Community Conversation: What is fake news? How do you deal with fake news?

Join award-winning Boston Globe columnist, Tony Chamberlain who will give an overview of fake news and update of recent events related to fake news.

Tony will be joined by WATD’s Managing Editor, Christine James, Susanna Sheehan, editor of the Duxbury Clipper, and retired attorney, Sandy See, as they tackle fake news issues.

You are invited to join in the Community Conversation. Saturday, March 18, 2:30-4:00 in the Merry Room of the Duxbury Free Library.

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."