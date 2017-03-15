Duxbury: ‘Fake News’ Discussion at Free Library on Saturday, March 18

Fake News! Community Conversation: What is fake news? How do you deal with fake news?

Join award-winning Boston Globe columnist, Tony Chamberlain who will give an overview of fake news and update of recent events related to fake news.

Tony will be joined by WATD’s Managing Editor, Christine James, Susanna Sheehan, editor of the Duxbury Clipper, and retired attorney, Sandy See, as they tackle fake news issues.

You are invited to join in the Community Conversation. Saturday, March 18, 2:30-4:00 in the Merry Room of the Duxbury Free Library.

