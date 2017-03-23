Duxbury: Planning Board Gearing up for the Future

Following the passage of articles at Duxbury Town Meeting, the Planning Board is getting started on the next wave of projects in town.

“We’re going to start now to make sure we get a lot of public input and participation in looking at zoning changes,” said Town Planner Valerie Massard. “Or other changes we might need to look at from a regulatory perspective or a design-standard perspective.”

One article approved was the creation of a solar overlay district on town-owned land. Massard said it’s been on the radar for officials for some time.

“There were a lot of changes to the state’s approach to regulating,” said Massard. “We had to wait and see what that looked like. Now we’re ready to go.”

Funding to recodify the Zoning Bylaw and update the Comprehensive Plan were also approved by voters.

“We’re grateful for their support,” said Massard. “We look forward to working with the community as a board and moving forward and looking ahead to what is on the horizon.”

The next planning board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.

