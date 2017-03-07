Duxbury: Selectmen Prepare for Saturday’s Town Meeting

Duxbury’s Percy Walker Pool and a citizens petition were on this week’s agenda to help gear up for town meeting this weekend.

The Percy Walker Pool has been running under a enterprise fund for the past ten years and has fallen short of making the town money, some years as much as $100,000 in the red.

The selectmen spoke to Duxbury Recreation Director Gordon Cushing who says it’s time to put the pool back into the operating budget.

“What we found since 2010, when we put it in an enterprise fund, is that only one year there was a profit of $2000. It is not meeting the actual standard of what an enterprise fund is supposed to be,” said Cushing.

Also discussed was a citizens petition prohibiting contractors from building more than one home on a single lot.

The Percy Walker Pool and the citizens petition will appear on the warrant at Duxbury’s Town Meeting this Saturday March 11th starting at 9 am at the performing arts center.

