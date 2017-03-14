Duxbury: Town Meeting Passes Article 15, One House on One Lot

Duxbury has wrapped up its annual town meeting finishing off over 30 articles in three hours.

The bigger articles at Monday night’s finale of Duxbury Town Meeting was article 15 which limits the number of homes allowed on any one piece of land and an article that bans plastic bags.

Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read says article 15 was an important one to get passed.

“One of the important articles tonight was one right out of the gate that had to do with one house, one lot. The voters supported the measure, so now we have a definitive answer on that question. Which means there will be one house on one lot here in Duxbury, unless some other special permitting vehicle allows for it,” said Read.

Read also says the new ban on plastic bags in Duxbury will move forward.

“We also had a proposal for a bag ban article, that passed as well. The measure moved forward so that will be implemented in the coming weeks,” said Read.

Duxbury is in their second year of using electronic voting devices at town meeting helping to speed the process up.

 

