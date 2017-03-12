Duxbury: Voters Say ‘No’ to Luxury Housing

Duxbury held day one of its special and Annual Town Meeting Saturday, with most voters there to hear only one article.

More than 1,000 residents packed the Performing Arts Center to wait for the much-anticipated article 14.

Article 14 was a citizens petition to amend zoning by laws for a project of high end housing units on the Battelle waterfront property.

The article was defeated by a large margin and Duxbury town manager Rene Read says he is unsure what will become of the property going forward.

Other important articles did pass, including a project at the Senior Center.

Duxbury Town Meeting will continue Monday at 7 p.m.

