Duxbury: Woman and Baby Safe After House Catches on Fire

Duxbury Firefighters called to the scene of a house fire Monday at 483 Temple Street.

Call of fire came in at about 12:40pm where firefighters said smoke could be seen coming out of an upstairs bedroom window of a two-and-a-half story home.

Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon says they were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes.

An estimate of damages is still underway, but Captain Reardon says the home is considered habitable.

Captain Reardon says the mother was sleeping when the smoke detectors went off — alerting her to grab the baby, evacuate the home and call 911.

