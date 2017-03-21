Duxbury: Woman and Baby Safe After House Catches on Fire

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on March 21, 2017

Duxbury Firefighters called to the scene of a house fire Monday at 483 Temple Street.

Call of fire came in at about 12:40pm where firefighters said smoke could be seen coming out of an upstairs bedroom window of a two-and-a-half story home.

Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon says they were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes.

An estimate of damages is still underway, but Captain Reardon says the home is considered habitable.

Captain Reardon says the mother was sleeping when the smoke detectors went off — alerting her to grab the baby, evacuate the home and call 911.

Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire on Twitter

Photo Credit: Duxbury Fire on Twitter

 

WATD's Amy Leonard Interviews Fire Capt. Rob Reardon Photo Credit: Pat Travers @car383 on Twitter, NEfirephoto.com

WATD’s Amy Leonard Interviews Fire Capt. Rob Reardon Photo Credit: Pat Travers @car383 on Twitter, NEfirephoto.com

 

 

