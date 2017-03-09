Halifax: Residents Approve Motion to Repair Elementary School

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on March 9, 2017Posted in: Local News

Residents of Halifax have approved a motion for over $7.2 million in repairs for Halifax Elementary School. 

Halifax Selectmen Chair Troy Garron explains why the town’s approval of the motion is needed:

“I think people voted with their hearts and their minds because this is protection of their kids, one of their most precious commodities and the fact that either we pay now or we pay later. It will be more expensive if we pay it later, wait another year or two to fix things. So it is needed, it is not something we’re trying to pull over the voters eyes,” said Garron. 

However, the Board of Selectmen passed over an article dealing with the installation of a new fire suppression system and security system.

Chairman Garron explains why the board will revisit it later:

“Well we felt that because it was almost a 50% increase from what we originally presented to the people, we need to investigate and see if it is actually the proper price. We didn’t want to give them something that was really out of line with what we thought it was going to be. It went from $687,000 to $1.46 million, and that is a big jump. We just got that information recently so we want to take the time to look it over and make sure we don’t make any mistakes,” said Garron.

The approval of the motion for school repairs allows the proposal to be moved into a ballot question for Halifax’s Special Town Election this Saturday, March 11.

If the voters approve the ballot question, the school’s roof would be first on the list for repairs, starting this summer. It has not been replaced since 1993.

The fire suppression and security system article will be rewritten and brought to Halifax’s Town Meeting for a proper vote in May.

mimihalifax

Photo Credit: Mimi Walker

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.