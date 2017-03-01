Halifax: Special Town Meeting March 7

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on March 1, 2017Posted in: Local News

The town of Halifax is waiting on the Silver Lake School Committee to commit to a date for a public hearing on the sale of the land behind the admin building of Silver Lake Regional High School.

A year and a half ago, the town of Kingston approached the Silver Lake School Committee to purchase that land in order to build a new police station.

Halifax Selectmen chair Troy Garron says the townspeople need to share their viewpoint on the matter, as Silver Lake serves students from Kingston and Halifax.

“Meanwhile we are having a special town meeting and we are having a non-binding reposition which states the feel of the town, how they feel about whether it should be sold or not sold,” said Garron.

Chairman Garron also disclosed that the board of selectmen felt the offering price Kingston put forth for the Silver Lake land was too low of an estimate for the acreage.

The Halifax Special Town Meeting will take place on March 7.

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.