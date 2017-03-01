Halifax: Special Town Meeting March 7

The town of Halifax is waiting on the Silver Lake School Committee to commit to a date for a public hearing on the sale of the land behind the admin building of Silver Lake Regional High School.

A year and a half ago, the town of Kingston approached the Silver Lake School Committee to purchase that land in order to build a new police station.

Halifax Selectmen chair Troy Garron says the townspeople need to share their viewpoint on the matter, as Silver Lake serves students from Kingston and Halifax.

“Meanwhile we are having a special town meeting and we are having a non-binding reposition which states the feel of the town, how they feel about whether it should be sold or not sold,” said Garron.

Chairman Garron also disclosed that the board of selectmen felt the offering price Kingston put forth for the Silver Lake land was too low of an estimate for the acreage.

The Halifax Special Town Meeting will take place on March 7.

