Halifax: Voters Pass $7.2M Question to Borrow Funds for School Repairs

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on March 13, 2017Posted in: Local News

In Halifax, 9.5 percent of voters came to the polls Saturday to decide a $7.2 million question. They authorized the borrowing for repairs to the Elementary School roof, windows, doors, siding, and trees.

“Question 2, regarding the fire system, was passed over at town meeting so therefor this referendum question did not count,” said Halifax Town Clerk Barbara Gaynor.

Voters favored Question 2 on spending $687,876 for work on the fire suppression system and security system, but, because Town Meeting passed on the question last week, Saturday’s vote was moot.

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.