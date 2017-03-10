Hanover: Cardinal Cushing Centers Hosts ‘Invite Your Legislator to School Day’ (Audio Report)

Students at the Cardinal Cushing Centers in Hanover were able to show their local legislators around their school today.

Geoffrey Morrissey files this audio report from Hanover:

