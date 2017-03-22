Hanover: One Person Arrested After Hazmat Situation

One person has been arrested after a hazmat situation in Hanover yesterday.

Hanover Police and Fire responded to a situation on Bates Way yesterday afternoon for reports of a bucket with acid or some sort of substance that was smoking.

A suspect was arrested last night and taken into custody. Allegedly, the homeowner and the suspect know each other.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital. WATD has a call into the Hanover Police and will update you on the situation when more details become available.

