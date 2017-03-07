Hanover: Paint Color Selection Underway for Town Hall Renovations

There are now three paint colors battling to be the final choice for the exterior of the Hanover Town Hall.

The first is white with white trim, very similar to the current structure.

Second is Roosevelt taupe, a green-gray with “Elephant Tusk” trim.

After extensive forensic paint analysis, a third color was determined to be the color of town hall for some time in the early 1900s; it is a dark gray, which will have an official name soon.

Hanover Town Planner Peter Matchak encourages Hanover residents to actively participate in the final selection of Town Hall’s color.

Mr. Matchak also says there will be another town forum centered on the Town Hall colors, which will be open to the public:

“There will be another forum coming up, the date has not been set yet, although I can assure the residents that it will take place before Town Meeting on May 1st. I’d say the (forum) last week of March or first week of April,” said Matchak.

Construction on the attic of Hanover Town Hall will start next week.

Advertising