Hanover: Paint Color Selection Underway for Town Hall Renovations

– Posted on March 7, 2017Posted in: Local News
The three color contenders for Town Hall, from left to right: White , Roosevelt Taupe, and a to-be-named-soon gray.
There are now three paint colors battling to be the final choice for the exterior of the Hanover Town Hall.
The first is white with white trim, very similar to the current structure.
Second is Roosevelt taupe, a green-gray with “Elephant Tusk” trim.
After extensive forensic paint analysis, a third color was determined to be the color of town hall for some time in the early 1900s; it is a dark gray, which will have an official name soon.
Hanover Town Planner Peter Matchak encourages Hanover residents to actively participate in the final selection of Town Hall’s color.
Mr. Matchak also says there will be another town forum centered on the Town Hall colors, which will be open to the public:
“There will be another forum coming up, the date has not been set yet, although I can assure the residents that it will take place before Town Meeting on May 1st. I’d say the (forum) last week of March or first week of April,” said Matchak.
Construction on the attic of Hanover Town Hall will start next week.
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.