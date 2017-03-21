Hanover: Potential Construction Plans for Mall Brought Before Selectmen

– Posted on March 21, 2017Posted in: Local News
A few new updates on plans for the Hanover Mall.
Representatives from PECO Real Estate Partners brought in two potential five-year construction plans for the mall at Hanover’s Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night.
There is considerable talk of a major retail chain potentially moving next to Wal-Mart, as well as a possible expansion for Trader Joe’s.
The Hanover Mall just recently lost three stores; Charlotte Russe, The Limited, and Spencer Gifts.
A draft for a 15-year Tax Increment Finance Agreement between P.R.E.P. and the town of Hanover will be brought forth to the Board of Selectmen on April 3.
Advertising
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.