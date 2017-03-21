Hanover: Potential Construction Plans for Mall Brought Before Selectmen

A few new updates on plans for the Hanover Mall.

Representatives from PECO Real Estate Partners brought in two potential five-year construction plans for the mall at Hanover’s Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night.

There is considerable talk of a major retail chain potentially moving next to Wal-Mart, as well as a possible expansion for Trader Joe’s.

The Hanover Mall just recently lost three stores; Charlotte Russe, The Limited, and Spencer Gifts.

A draft for a 15-year Tax Increment Finance Agreement between P.R.E.P. and the town of Hanover will be brought forth to the Board of Selectmen on April 3.

Advertising