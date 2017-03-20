Hanson: House Fire Leaves $250K in Damage, No Injuries

By
Garo Hagopian
Posted on March 20, 2017Posted in: Local News
hanson fire 2017 maquan street

Photo via Hanson Fire

 

A home in Hanson was damaged in a fire over the weekend.

“Sunday at about 10:22 AM we received a report of a structure fire at 204 Maquan Street,” said Fire Chief Jerome Thompson.

hanson fire 2017 maquan street 2

Photo via Hanson Fire

“And when we received this report we were actually doing training at the Plymouth County Hospital. That allowed us to respond with two fully-staffed engines as well as some additional personnel. Once we arrived on scene, we encountered moderate fire conditions and some heavy smoke.”

Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.

Local assistance and coverage was provided by the Hanson Police Department, Pembroke Firefighters and Whitman Firefighters.

No one was injured.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family.

Advertising

About Garo Hagopian

Garo Hagopian has been a member of the WATD family as a weekend news anchor since 2008, and has been a writer-producer-editor at WBZ in Boston since 1996.