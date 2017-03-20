Hanson: House Fire Leaves $250K in Damage, No Injuries

A home in Hanson was damaged in a fire over the weekend.

“Sunday at about 10:22 AM we received a report of a structure fire at 204 Maquan Street,” said Fire Chief Jerome Thompson.

“And when we received this report we were actually doing training at the Plymouth County Hospital. That allowed us to respond with two fully-staffed engines as well as some additional personnel. Once we arrived on scene, we encountered moderate fire conditions and some heavy smoke.”

Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.

Local assistance and coverage was provided by the Hanson Police Department, Pembroke Firefighters and Whitman Firefighters.

No one was injured.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family.

