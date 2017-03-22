Hanson: Maquan Elementary May Only Be Open One More Year

Maquan Elementary in Hanson may only be open for one more school year.

Representatives from the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District Committee came to the board of selectmen on Monday night, saying that a vote to close down the Maquan School in Fall 2018 is on the table.

Superintendent of Whitman-Hanson Schools Dr. Ruth Gilbert-Whitner explains why the school committee needs the selectmen’s support:

“When it came up at school committee, members said that this is something that cannot be done unilaterally, we need to involve our town as well. So that is what we were doing this evening and I think the school committee has some direction on moving forward,” said Gilbert-Whitner.

The selectmen gave their approval to the school committee to put the proposal to close Maquan on its April 12th voting agenda.

Although zero plans have been negotiated for students should the school close, the Hanson Selectmen pondered the idea of high school students mentoring pre-school students.

