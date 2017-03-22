Hanson: Maquan Elementary May Only Be Open One More Year

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on March 22, 2017Posted in: Local News

Maquan Elementary in Hanson may only be open for one more school year.

Representatives from the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District Committee came to the board of selectmen on Monday night, saying that a vote to close down the Maquan School in Fall 2018 is on the table.

Superintendent of Whitman-Hanson Schools Dr. Ruth Gilbert-Whitner explains why the school committee needs the selectmen’s support:

“When it came up at school committee, members said that this is something that cannot be done unilaterally, we need to involve our town as well. So that is what we were doing this evening and I think the school committee has some direction on moving forward,” said Gilbert-Whitner.

The selectmen gave their approval to the school committee to put the proposal to close Maquan on its April 12th voting agenda.

Although zero plans have been negotiated for students should the school close, the Hanson Selectmen pondered the idea of high school students mentoring pre-school students.

 

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.