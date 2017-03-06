Hingham: ’350 Massachusetts’ Hoping for Better Future

In Hingham, members of 350 Massachusetts for a Better Future feel there is nowhere else to hide from climate change.

The South Shore chapter gave a presentation to roughly 100 people at Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham.

“If the climate warms maybe two more degrees, it will be irreversible,” said Connie Gorfinkle, a co-coordinator. ”That means that what’s here on the planet now will not be able to survive on it.”

Gorfinkle said species evolve over millions of years, not in decades.

“Why should we destroy this planet?! Nobody, no animal would destroy its habitat. Only human beings do,” said Gorfinkle.

Leslie Taylor, also a co-coordinator for South Shore branch of 350 Mass, said the impact can be right outside your door.

“If you have a gas leak in your neighborhood — which you probably do — you are connected with the climate because the methane leaks are very powerful global warming molecules,” said Taylor. “You can think about them on a local level. You can think about your children’s’ health, you can think about your landscaping plants…or you can think about the wasted money that’s flying into the air.”

Speakers included Dr. Marc Breslow, who discussed carbon pricing as a way to cut emissions.

Breslow felt an added fee on fossil fuels would drive consumers and sellers to seek out alternative energy methods.

State Representative Joan Meschino (3rd Plymouth District) and State Senator Patrick O’Connor (Plymouth and Norfolk) spoke about initiatives at the state level.

O’Connor felt it will take a bi-partisan effort to make an impact.

“Today was just a conversation about what we have going on in the state legislature and trying to figure out how we can all work together,” said O’Connor. “Both elected officials and individuals to continue to push forward an agenda to continue to make Massachusetts the leader in clean energy.”

“I think working together, we can really start to change and shape a new mindset that will create a beautiful community,” said Meschino.

350 Mass South Shore meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Old Ship Church in Hingham.

This Tuesday’s meeting (3/7) will be at the Angelo School in Brockton at 6:45 p.m. as State Representative Jen Benson (37th Middlesex) and State Senator Michael Barrett (3rd Middlesex) will be discussing legislation they wrote to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

