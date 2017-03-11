Hingham: House Fire Leaves Estimated $200K in Damage

– Posted on March 11, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo courtesy of Hingham PD
A Hingham home sustained an estimated $200,000 in damage following a Friday afternoon fire.
Fire Chief Robert Olsson tells WATD News the fire was reported at 2:14 p.m. in the basement of 12 Stanford Dr.
It’s believed the 1-Alarm fire may have started in the dryer and intensified due to the failure of the oil tank.
Olsson says units from Weymouth and Norwell responded to the scene while units from Rockland and Hull provided station coverage while Hingham crews were still on scene.
No injuries were reported and Olsson says the homeowner will be residing with family for the time being.
