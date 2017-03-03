Hingham: Police Chase Involving a Stolen Car Ends, 3 Men Facing Charges

A chase in Hingham involving a stolen car has lead to charges against three men.

Hingham Police says that shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday an officer was watching traffic on Main St. when he observed a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen from Worcester hours earlier.

The officer followed the car and signaled for it to pull over.

At first the car complied but then sped away.

Police attempted to use a tire deflation device that was spread across the road but the car sped up too quickly.

The chase continued on Main St. with speeds reaching up to 85 mph.

At one point the car drove to the right side of the road where it struck a tree before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

The driver, 19-year-old Luis Soto-Perez, was able to get out of the car on his own and was arrested on charges including Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Operating to Endanger, Malicious or Wanton Destruction of Property (the car), Unlicensed Operation, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding.

Soto-Perez and his two passengers were taken to South Shore Hospital where they were treated and released before Soto-Perez was arraigned in Hingham District Court and ordered held on $500.00 bail.

Police say Soto-Perez will return to court March 21.

The two passengers, identified as 18 and 19-year-old men from Worcester, weren’t arrested at the scene, but after further investigation, are both being summonsed to Hingham District Court on charges of Using a Motor Vehicle Without Authority and Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Advertising