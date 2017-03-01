Hingham: Police Investigating a Residential Break-In

Police say the break-in was reported Monday at a home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway (Route 3A) after a resident arrived home to find the basement door open.

It was then found that jewelry had been taken from a bedroom.

Police say it appears the suspect(s) entered the home by forcing open a rear slider door and left through the basement door.

The break-in occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on this break-in is being asked to contact Det. Daniel Leary at (781) 741-1443.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the department’s website.

