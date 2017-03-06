Hull: Coast Guard Rescues Two Rowers After Capsizing in ‘Snow Row’ Race

– Posted on March 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
Two people had to be pulled out of the water during this weekend’s Snow Row Race in Hull.
Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Hertzler tells WATD News that the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the vessel capsized.
Hertzler says Coast Guard crews responded quickly to the scene and pulled one of the rowers out of the water.
The other rower was able to swim to shore safely.
Both rowers were examined by EMS personnel and determined to be OK.
Hertzler says this had been anticipated due to weather, which lead to the event’s cancellation.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.