Hull: Coast Guard Rescues Two Rowers After Capsizing in ‘Snow Row’ Race

Two people had to be pulled out of the water during this weekend’s Snow Row Race in Hull.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Hertzler tells WATD News that the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the vessel capsized.

Hertzler says Coast Guard crews responded quickly to the scene and pulled one of the rowers out of the water.

The other rower was able to swim to shore safely.

Both rowers were examined by EMS personnel and determined to be OK.

Hertzler says this had been anticipated due to weather, which lead to the event’s cancellation.

Advertising